County meetings

Emergency Management Committee meets at 9:00 a.m., September 2nd via WebEx. Demonstration of Damage Reporting Software; Director’s Report (Emergency Operations Center Update, Old Highway Shop Generator, Continuity of Operations Planning, Trainings/Exercises); Responses Made; Approval of Invoices; Items for consideration for next meeting; confirm next meeting date.
AGENDA FINANCE COMMITTEE ORDER OF APPEARANCES FOR THE YEAR 2021 COUNTY BUDGET HEARINGS SEPTEMBER 2nd, SEPTEMBER 3th, SEPTEMBER 4TH, and SEPTEMBER 17, 2020
County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and WebEx for Public. There could be a quorum of any committee present — for information only.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
Day 1
9:00-11:30 AM Sheriff
NOON RECESS—committee may have lunch together with no discussion or action
1:00-3:30 PM Highway
RECESS FOR THE DAY
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
Day 2
9:00-11:30 AM Land and Water
NOON RECESS—committee may have lunch together with no discussion or action
1:00-2:00 PM Health
2:00-3:30 PM Human Services
RECESS FOR THE DAY
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
Day 3
9:00 AM Vernon Manor
10:00 AM IT Dept
10:30 AM Solid Waste
RECESS FOR THE DAY
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
FOLLOWING COUNTY FINANCE MEETING
At approximately 11:00 AM
Review/revise/act on final departmental budget projections, estimated revenues and tentative tax levy.
Adjournment
***AGENDA TIMES ARE APPROXIMATE AND MAY VARY SLIGHTLY DUE TO LENGTH OF DEPARTMENT PRESENTATIONS AND COMMITTEE QUESTIONS.***
Sept 2, 2020 (Day 1)
