County meetings
County meetings

Vernon County

Emergency Management Committee meets at 9:00 a.m., September 2nd via WebEx. Demonstration of Damage Reporting Software; Director’s Report (Emergency Operations Center Update, Old Highway Shop Generator, Continuity of Operations Planning, Trainings/Exercises); Responses Made; Approval of Invoices; Items for consideration for next meeting; confirm next meeting date.

AGENDA FINANCE COMMITTEE ORDER OF APPEARANCES FOR THE YEAR 2021 COUNTY BUDGET HEARINGS SEPTEMBER 2nd, SEPTEMBER 3th, SEPTEMBER 4TH, and SEPTEMBER 17, 2020

County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and WebEx for Public. There could be a quorum of any committee present — for information only.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Day 1

9:00-11:30 AM Sheriff

NOON RECESS—committee may have lunch together with no discussion or action

1:00-3:30 PM Highway

RECESS FOR THE DAY

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Day 2

9:00-11:30 AM Land and Water

NOON RECESS—committee may have lunch together with no discussion or action

1:00-2:00 PM Health

2:00-3:30 PM Human Services

RECESS FOR THE DAY

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Day 3

9:00 AM Vernon Manor

10:00 AM IT Dept

10:30 AM Solid Waste

RECESS FOR THE DAY

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

FOLLOWING COUNTY FINANCE MEETING

At approximately 11:00 AM

Review/revise/act on final departmental budget projections, estimated revenues and tentative tax levy.

Adjournment

***AGENDA TIMES ARE APPROXIMATE AND MAY VARY SLIGHTLY DUE TO LENGTH OF DEPARTMENT PRESENTATIONS AND COMMITTEE QUESTIONS.***

Sept 2, 2020 (Day 1)

Meeting link:

https://vernoncounty.webex.com/vernoncounty/j.php?MTID=mf6cd1e589d264ce1ed1f6b02a0078deb

Meeting number:

146 465 2601

Password:

yvX9M7PHW2W

Join by phone +1-408-418-9388 Access code: 146 465 2601

Sept 3, 2020 (Day 2)

Meeting link:

https://vernoncounty.webex.com/vernoncounty/j.php?MTID=ma85d1633108ff03040d22de0c5504f67

Meeting number:

146 926 7635

Password:

NrDJsns2P85

Join by phone +1-408-418-9388 Access code: 146 926 7635

Sept 4, 2020 (Day 3)

Meeting link:

https://vernoncounty.webex.com/vernoncounty/j.php?MTID=mb8df046ac9a90e78c820b2a9255dd980

Meeting number:

146 464 5026

Password:

bJySpkME276

Join by phone +1-408-418-9388 Access code: 146 464 5026

Sept 17, 2020 – After Finance meeting (11:00 am)

Review/ Revise /Act on Final Departmental Budget

Meeting link:

https://vernoncounty.webex.com/vernoncounty/j.php?MTID=m427fb445da5dfa43b2b5191382c66344

Meeting number:

146 537 4330

Password:

6RKcfEvDp22

Join by phone +1-408-418-9388 Access code: 146 537 4330

