Vernon County meetings
Conservation & Education Committee meets Thursday, September 8th at 11:00 a.m. Zoom Meeting: https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/84719619407?pwd=QmRoTHVUYXRSSThxaERlWU9LVzJ5dz09
Meeting ID: 847 1961 9407 Passcode: 190024 Phone: 1-312-626-6799 Review and Approve Minutes from previous Meeting, Review and Approve Land & Water Bills for Payment, Parks Update, Resolution for Sidie Hollow Protection Zone-Action Item, Timber Sale Bid Approval-Action Item, Dam Inspection Contract Approval-Action Item, Dam Plan EIS Update, Watershed Planner Position-Action Item, Office Space-Action Item, Approval of the 2023 Land & Water Conservation Budget-Action Item, Review and Approve UW-Extension Bills for Payment, Educator Reports-4-H and Foodwise.