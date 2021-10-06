County meetings

Vernon CountyThe County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 AM on Wednesday October 6, 2021, in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Action may be taken on the following items. Horton Group-Benefits Presentation; Johnson & Block-Audit Report; Finance Department Discussion; Administrator’s Report; Resolutions: Tentative Supervisory Redistricting Plan, Hiring Freeze, Disaster Declaration; Ordinance: Vernon County Parks & Forests Ordinance; Next Meeting Date; Adjournment.

Buildings & Facilities meets at 9:30 a.m. October 7, 2021, in the Highway Department Conference Room, Agenda to include, Approve Minutes, Review and Possible Action on East Farm Offer to Purchase, Department Head Report, Approve Vouchers and set next meeting date.

Court & Community Collaborative Council meets at 12:00 p.m. October 9, 2021. Call to order. Reports on Sobriety/Drug Court, VC Prevention, Teen Court, Domestic Abuse Issues, Elder Abuse Issues, Aging & Disability, Health Dept., Trauma Informed Care, School Justice Program, YWCA/CASA, Veterans. New or other business to be discussed. Confirm next meeting.

The Zoning Committee meets at 8:30 A.M. On October 13, 2021 Via Zoom and In Person at the County Board Room. Agenda to Include: Review/Approve Minutes for the August 2021 Meeting, Review Bills and Authorize Payment, Administrator’s Report, Discuss Rehire of Part-time Position, Discuss POWTS Violation Cases Settlement, And Confirm Next Meeting Date.

Ag & Extension Committee meets at 11:00 a.m. October 14, 2021 in the 1st floor conference room of the Erlandson Building. Review/Approve minutes from the August 6, 2021 meeting; Review bills / authorize payment; Educator Report – Update of Upcoming Programming; Area Extension Director Report; Discussion on Full-Time Position.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0