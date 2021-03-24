 Skip to main content
County meetings
Vernon County

Finance Committee meets at 9:30 AM on Thursday, March 25, 2021 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex. Action may be taken on the following items. Treasurer Report, Report on Grants, Allocation of Highway Funding Resolution, Sales of County OwnedProperties, Strategic Financial Review, Year End Estimate vs Year End Actual 2020, Approve Monthly Bills, Next Meeting Date, Adjournment.

The Security & Facilities Committee meets at 11:00 a.m. April 1, 2021, in the Jury Room of the Courthouse, or via Zoom meeting ID 987-9964-1958. Agenda to include: Emergency Management update, Court Services update, Training/Drills update, Cameras/Locks update. New or other business to be discussed. Confirm next meeting.

