County meetings

Vernon County

Finance Committee meets at 9:30 AM on Thursday, March 25, 2021 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex. Action may be taken on the following items. Treasurer Report, Report on Grants, Allocation of Highway Funding Resolution, Sales of County OwnedProperties, Strategic Financial Review, Year End Estimate vs Year End Actual 2020, Approve Monthly Bills, Next Meeting Date, Adjournment.