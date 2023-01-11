 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

County meetings

  • 0

Vernon County meetings

Public Safety Committee meets on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office and via TEAMS Conference Call. Review minutes, Review and vote on invoices – Sheriff and Emergency Management, Sheriff’s Activity Report, Emergency Management Director’s Report, Sheriff’s Office Squad Car Purchase Process – Discussion, Emergency Management Future Storage Building Plans – Discussion, Opioid Epidemic Abatement Funds – Discussion, Item Consideration for Next Meeting, Confirm Next Meeting Date, and Adjournment.

Conservation & Education Committee Meets Thursday, January 12th , 2023 at Sheriff’s Department Conference Room, 1230 Bad Axe Court., Viroqua or Via Teams Click here to join the meeting Meeting ID: 260 480 021 081 Passcode: PkEjdE

People are also reading…

Review and Approve Minutes from previous Meeting, Review and Approve Land & Water Bills for Payment, Sidie Hollow Trail Discussion-Action Item, Sidie Hollow Timber Access Agreement-Action Item, Jersey Valley Cost Estimate Discussion, Parks Update, Parks Seasonal Rate Increase-Action Item, Parks Cleaning Contract-Action Item, Parks Mowing Contract-Action Item, Approval to Hire Summer Interns-Action Item, Watershed Update, Contract and Signing Authority Discussion, Accounts Manager Report, Review and Approve UW-Extension Bills for Payment, Update on Vacant Positions-Regional Crops Educator and Community Development Educator, Educator Reports-4-H and Foodwise.

Finance Committee meets at 9:30 A.M. January 17, 2023 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and via Zoom. Review/approve minutes for prior meeting, Treasurer Report, Report on Grants, Budget Updates, Review Bills and Authorize payments, Confirm next meeting date.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pages from the Past

Pages from the Past

The Vernon County CensorJan. 3, 1923100 years agoNo formal ceremony or official pomp marked the taking of office by Vernon county’s new office…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News