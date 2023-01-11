Vernon County meetings

Public Safety Committee meets on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office and via TEAMS Conference Call. Review minutes, Review and vote on invoices – Sheriff and Emergency Management, Sheriff’s Activity Report, Emergency Management Director’s Report, Sheriff’s Office Squad Car Purchase Process – Discussion, Emergency Management Future Storage Building Plans – Discussion, Opioid Epidemic Abatement Funds – Discussion, Item Consideration for Next Meeting, Confirm Next Meeting Date, and Adjournment.

Conservation & Education Committee Meets Thursday, January 12th , 2023 at Sheriff’s Department Conference Room, 1230 Bad Axe Court., Viroqua or Via Teams Click here to join the meeting Meeting ID: 260 480 021 081 Passcode: PkEjdE

Review and Approve Minutes from previous Meeting, Review and Approve Land & Water Bills for Payment, Sidie Hollow Trail Discussion-Action Item, Sidie Hollow Timber Access Agreement-Action Item, Jersey Valley Cost Estimate Discussion, Parks Update, Parks Seasonal Rate Increase-Action Item, Parks Cleaning Contract-Action Item, Parks Mowing Contract-Action Item, Approval to Hire Summer Interns-Action Item, Watershed Update, Contract and Signing Authority Discussion, Accounts Manager Report, Review and Approve UW-Extension Bills for Payment, Update on Vacant Positions-Regional Crops Educator and Community Development Educator, Educator Reports-4-H and Foodwise.

Finance Committee meets at 9:30 A.M. January 17, 2023 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and via Zoom. Review/approve minutes for prior meeting, Treasurer Report, Report on Grants, Budget Updates, Review Bills and Authorize payments, Confirm next meeting date.