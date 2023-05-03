Economic Development Committee meeting Thursday, May 4th, 2023 – 9:30 AM County Board Room (Annex Bldg.) or remote via Microsoft Teams. The Economic Development Committee is scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m. the first Thursday of every month. Special Note: The Economic Development Committee is invited to take a tour of the Food Enterprise Center immediately following adjournment.

Public Safety Committee meets on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office and via TEAMS Conference Call. Review minutes; Review and vote on invoices – Sheriff and Emergency Management; Sheriff’s Activity Report; Emergency Management Director’s Report; Finalize change of regular meeting date—Action Item; Presentation on DRAFT Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan; Discuss full body scan for the Vernon County Detention Center; Update on CentralSquare quote for standby server; Update on the fire suppression system for the Vernon County Detention Center; Impounded and found bicycles for the Coon Prairie Trail; Discussion on Resolution—Disaster Line of Succession language change; Discussion on Chapter 18 Ordinance language change; CentralSquare invoices from 2022 implementation—Action Item; Discussion on side letter for comp time with union with possible change to remove restriction for only 48 hours per year—Action Item; Opioid Epidemic Abatement Funds – Discussion; Item Consideration for Next Meeting; Confirm Next Meeting Date; and Adjournment.