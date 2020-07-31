You have permission to edit this article.
County meetings
County meetings

Vernon County

The Buildings & Facilities Committee -Aug 06 2020 meets at 09:00:00 AM Aug 06 2020, in County Board Room Courthouse Annex The public may view this meeting via Vernon County Wisconsin's YouTube Channel. Agenda to include: Office remodels for safety, New audio system County Board Room, Teleconferencing system County Board Room, Department Head Report: Vehicle leasing, Old Highway Shop appraisal, future use. Review vouchers and set next meeting date

