County meetings

Vernon County

Land and Water Conservation Committee meets Thursday, October 14th at 9:30 am at the Erlandson County Office Building, 318 Fairlane Dr (1st Floor Conference Room), Viroqua, WI 54665. Zoom Meeting: https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/81135244816?pwd=Ris4ZGI3NVA5YXV5Nys2NHpZb2ZKUT09 Meeting ID: 811 3524 4816 Passcode: 068174 Phone: 1-312-626-6799 Parks Update, Park Bathroom Repairs Approval, Sidie Building Discussion, Timber Sale Approval/Discussion, 2022 Forestry Work Plan Approval, Dams Update, Approval to Purchase Grapple Bucket, Truck Purchase Options, Grant Application Approval for Priority Projects, Watershed Planning Update, Fund Review Discussion, Approval of the Wildlife Damage 2022 Budget, 2021 Crop Price Establishment, 90% Harvest Date.

The Finance Committee will meet at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 14th, 2021 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Action may be taken on the following items. 2022 Budget Review & Proposals to Fill Budget Gap, Evaluation of 2022 Ho-Chunk Project Requests.

Highway Committee – October 19, 2021 will meet at County Highway Department on October 19, 2021 at 09:30 AM; Discuss truck equipment; STP project design; new storage shed; Commissioner’s Report: Old hwy shop; RTVision; Dude Solutions

The Board of Health meets October 19, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Erlandson Office Building 1st Floor Conference Room. Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date

