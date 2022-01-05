County meetings

The County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022, in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Action may be taken on the following items. Approve minutes from prior meetings; Audience to visitors; Announcements; Reaffirm Countywide Multi Hazard Mitigation Plan; National Weather Service Storm-Ready Recognition for Vernon County; Administrator’s Report; Resolutions: Vernon County Elected Officials Salaries, Sheriff, Clerk of Court and Coroner; Creation of Program Assistant – Health Department; Conservation Aids Grant; Designation of Vernon County Trails Aids Grant; Conducting a Countywide Advisory Referendum on Clean Water Now for Wisconsin; Vernon County Forest Annual Work Plan for 2022; Ordinances; Memorials; Remonstrance; Reports of Standing or Special Committees; Any other unfinished business; Next Meeting Date; Adjournment.