Vernon County meetings
The County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022, in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Action may be taken on the following items. Approve minutes from prior meetings; Audience to visitors; Announcements; Reaffirm Countywide Multi Hazard Mitigation Plan; National Weather Service Storm-Ready Recognition for Vernon County; Administrator’s Report; Resolutions: Vernon County Elected Officials Salaries, Sheriff, Clerk of Court and Coroner; Creation of Program Assistant – Health Department; Conservation Aids Grant; Designation of Vernon County Trails Aids Grant; Conducting a Countywide Advisory Referendum on Clean Water Now for Wisconsin; Vernon County Forest Annual Work Plan for 2022; Ordinances; Memorials; Remonstrance; Reports of Standing or Special Committees; Any other unfinished business; Next Meeting Date; Adjournment.
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office and via ZOOM Conference Call. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; and Adjournment.
SW/R Committee meets at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 at S3705 County Road LF, Viroqua, WI 54665 or via Zoom at https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/87360862242?pwd=Z2prdkhpeHEyRWNRanF0bVdUUzdBdz09 Meeting number: 873 6086 2242 Meeting Passcode: 182654. Agenda items include: Landfill and Recycling Tipping Fees, Hauler Permits, Committee Report, Review and Approve Vouchers, Department Update, Hauler Contracts.
Court & Community Collaborative Council meets at 12:00 p.m. January 14, 2022. Call to order. Reports on Sobriety/Drug Court, VC Prevention, Teen Court, Domestic Abuse Issues, Elder Abuse Issues, Aging & Disability, Health Dept., Trauma Informed Care, School Justice Program, YWCA/CASA, Veterans. New or other business to be discussed. Confirm next meeting.