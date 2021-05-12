County meetings

Vernon County
SW/R Committee meets at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 at S3705 County Road LF, Viroqua, WI 54665 or via Zoom at https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/97578955828? pwd=VG1tYmVFUGhWTVZ1YUo2SzlBY2VEQT09 ; Meeting number: 975 7895 5828 ; Meeting Passcode: 037788 . Agenda items include: Committee Report, Review and Approve Vouchers, Personnel Hours Qualifying for WRS, Required Use Order, Hauler Contracts, and Department Update.
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office via ZOOM Conference Call. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; Discuss & Vote – ATV/UTV Ordinance Requests (if any); Office Staffing Discussion and Adjournment.
Land and Water Conservation Committee Meets Thursday, May 13th at 9:30 a.m. at Erlandson 1st Floor Conference Rm. 318 Fairlane Dr, Viroqua, WI. Meeting Link: https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/96213106012?pwd=NzNaZUNkTWlSajZtTHNGZFRQZFljUT09 Meeting ID: 962 1310 6012 Password: 767111 Phone: 1-929-205-6099
Approval to Purchase Runge Hollow Property, Consideration of Special Activity at Sidie Hollow, Approval of Outdoor Recreation Plan, Approval for Snowmobile Grant Resolution, Approval for Outdoor Recreation Aids Resolution, Powertrac Sale and Sealed Bid Approval, Dams Emergency Action Plan Update and Approval, Tree Planting Update, Timber Sale Update, Parks Update, Approval for Camping Site Expansion at Sidie Hollow, Approval for Rustic Camping at Lost Creek, Ostrem Dam (WF-03) Hazard Rating, PowerTrac Sale and Sealed Bid Approval, Dams Emergency Action Plan Update and Approval, Approval to Renew Avalanche Farm Rental Lease, Wildlife Damage Permanent Fence Budget Amendment, Manure Storage Update, Accounts Manager Report, Watershed Planning Update.