County meetings

The County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and via Teams. Action may be taken on the following items. Approve minutes from prior meetings; Audience to visitors; Announcements-Lindsey Formanek’s appointment as Register of Deeds, Recognition of Sheriff John Spear’s 40 years of service; Election of members to elected committees, to fill vacancy; Resolution 2022 Tax Levy for the Year 2023 Budget (correct a typo); Resolution to approve the Vernon County Forest Annual Work Plan; Resolution to amend the 2021-2031 Final Supervisor District Plan; Resolution to create an Opioid Prevention and Abatement Steering Committee; Administrator’s Report; Report from County Clerk on the sufficiency of an advisory referendum petition; Ordinance; Memorials; Remonstrance; Reports of Standing or Special Committees; Any other unfinished business; Next Meeting Date; Agenda Items for Next Meeting; Adjournment.