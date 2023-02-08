Review and Approve Minutes from Previous Meeting-Action Item, Agency Reports (NRCS, DNR, FSA, UW-Ext., any others), Schedule next Conservation & Education Meeting(s), Review and Approve Land & Water Bills for Payment- Action Item, Audience to Visitors-Land & Water Portion, Wildlife Damage Claim Approval (USDA-APHIS)-Action Item, Introduction of New Watershed Planner, F-150 Truck Bid Approval-Action Item, Sidie Hollow Construction Plan Approval to Release for Bids-Action Item, Mlsna Construction Plan Update-Action Item, Cell Tower Discussion-Action Item, Forestry Summer Tour Approval-Action Item, Parks Update, Approval to Apply for EPA Grant-Action Item, Watershed Update, Conservation Landowner of the Year Vote, Conservation Teacher of the Year Vote, Accounts Manager Report, Reports from Committee Members and Announcements, Audience to Visitors-UW Extension Portion, Review and Approve UW-Extension Bills for Payment-Action Item, Update on Vacant Positions, Regional Crops Educator and Community Development Educator, Donation of Grape Equipment to Wisconsin Wine Growers Association Approval-Action Item, Educator Reports-4-H and FoodWise.