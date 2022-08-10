Vernon County meetings

Public Safety Committee meets on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office and via ZOOM Conference Call. Review minutes, Review and vote on invoices – Sheriff and Emergency Management, Sheriff’s Activity Report, Emergency Management Director’s Report, Item Consideration for Next Meeting, Confirm Next Meeting Date, and Adjournment.

Conservation & Education Committee meets Thursday, August 11th at 10:45 a.m. Zoom Meeting: https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/8801801336?pwd=VkRvSlVqZXljQTc5bEpMVUlETmk2Zz09

Meeting ID: 880 180 1336 Passcode: W5hU6k Phone: 1-312-626-6799 Review and Approve Minutes from previous Meeting, Review and Approve Land & Water Bills for Payment, Coon Creek Watershed Update, Sidie Hollow Multi-Use Trail, Approval to Replace Watershed Planner, Timber Sale Update, Parks Update, Sidie Hollow Building Bid Approval, Accounts Manager Report, Review and Approve UW-Extension Bills for Payment, Educator Reports.

The Security & Facilities Committee meets at 11:00 a.m. August 12, 2022, via Zoom meeting ID 987-9964-1958. Agenda to include: Emergency Management update, Court Services update, Training/Drills update, Cameras/Locks update. New or other business to be discussed. Confirm next meeting.

Human Services and Veteran Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. Aug. 15, 2022, via in person/Zoom/phone. Secretary’s Report; Approve Vouchers and Contracts for VA; VA Directors Report; DHS Reports by Unit; Approve Vouchers and Contracts for DHS; Review and take action on re-hire of ADRC social worker position;DHS Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.

The County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 am on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Action may be taken on the following items. Approve minutes from prior meeting; Audience to visitors; Announcements; Couleecap Annual Report – Hetti Brown, Couleecap Director; 2022 Office Policy Fees—Zoning; Administrator’s Report; Resolutions: A. Resolution—Establish Health Insurance and Premiums for 2023, B. Resolution—COLA Increases for 2022 – Non-Union Positions, Ordinances: Wheel Tax; Memorials; Remonstrance; Reports of Standing or Special Committees; Any other unfinished business; Next Meeting Date; Agenda Items for Next Meeting; Adjournment.