Vernon County meetings

Infrastructure Committee meets at 9:30 A.M. May 18th, 2022 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and via Zoom to evaluate and take action on sale of County Highway property.

Finance Committee meets at 9:30 A.M. May 19th , 2022 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and via Zoom. Review/approve minutes for prior meeting, Treasurer Report, Report on Grants, Budget Updates, Review Bills and Authorize payments, Confirm next meeting date.

The Vernon County Nutrition Advisory Committee will meet at 3:00 p.m. on May 23, 2022 in person or via Zoom. Review and discuss the Westby and LaFarge sites, overview of the senior nutrition program, RFP’s Senior Nutrition Program, discussion and input from advisory members, set next meeting date.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0