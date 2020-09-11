County meetings

Vernon County
The Board of Health meets September 10th, 2020 at 1 p.m in the Erlandson Office Building 1st Floor. Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date
Human Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. September 14, 2020, via WebEX/phone. Secretary’s Report; Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Discuss & Take Action on VA Transportation Program; DHS Cell Phone Policy and Work from home policy; Non-Lapsing Funds; Discuss & Take Action to Approve and re-hire SW position; Reports by Unit; Director‘s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.
County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 AM on September 15, 2020 in the Vernon County Board Room in the Court House Annex. Vote to Allow Electronic Participation, Election of County Supervisor District 13, Oath of Office for elected Supervisor, Acceptance of Minutes, Economic issues related to Landfill Expansion, Covid 19 Response update, Update on County Dams, Ofte & Wojahn Joint Powers Board/Watershed planning decision making, Rules of Board -Supervisor Appointments, Hiring Freeze, Creation of County Administrator Position, Feasibility Report for Expansion of Solid Waste and Recycling Facility, Commitment to Veteran Support and Outreach Act (CVSO Act), Grant or Ho-Chunk Funding towards LiDAR Project, Ho-Chunk funding for ARCGIS License Upgrade, Any Other Unfinished Business, Adjournment.
Finance Committee meets at 9:30 AM on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex. Treasurer Report, Report on Grants, Strategic Financial Review, Set Meeting on 2021 Budget, Next Meeting Date, Adjourn.
