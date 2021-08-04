County meetings

Vernon CountyThe County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Action may be taken on the following items. Administrator’s Report; Appoint Special Commission of Redistricting; Revision of County Board Rules: Public Safety Committee, Human Services Committee, Tourism and Economic Development Committee, Ag & Extension and Land Conservation Committee, Infrastructure Committee, and Administration Committee; Amendment to All-Terrain and Off-Road Utility Terrain Vehicle Routes; Vernon County Participation in the SMRT Bus Program; Property Sales: Sale of SS Property #1 and SS Property #2; Creation of Adult Protective Services Social Worker; Addition of Sheriff Patrol Deputy Positions (2); Wage Study Presentation; 2022 Pay Schedule: Non-Union Employees; Next Meeting Date; Adjournment.
Buildings & Facilities meets at 9:30 a.m. August 5, 2021, in the Highway Department Conference Room, Agenda to include, Approve Minutes, Parking Lot Courthouse/Banta, County Board Room Remodel, Ho Chunk Request, Approve 2022 Budget, Department Head Report, Approve Vouchers and set next meeting date.
Land and Water Conservation Committee Meets Friday, August 6th at 9:30 a.m. at Sidie Hollow County Park, E6051 County Rd. XX, Viroqua, WI 54665. Parks Update, Approval of 2022 Budget, Vehicle Replacement Approval, NRCS Engineering Dam Inspections, Watershed Planning Update, Accounts Manager Report.
Ag & Extension Committee meets at 11:00 a.m., August 6, 2021 at Sidie Hollow Park – Main Shelter. Review/Approve minutes from the June 10, 2021 meeting; Review bills/authorize payment; Educator Report – Update of Upcoming Programming; Area Extension Director Report; Discussion/Possible Action on Full-Time Position; Discussion on Budget.
Land Information Council meets at 10:00 am August 10, County Board Room, Courthouse Annex & via Zoom. Introductions; Previous Meeting Minutes; Review & Approve Vouchers; Land Information Fund Report; Document Recording Numbers/WLIP Retained Fee Report; FEMA BRIC Grant Award Status; Approval of 2022 Land Information Office Budget; Approval to Begin Leasing Truck from Highway Dept. for County Surveyor; Approval to Place Order for PLSS Section Corner Monuments; Continued Review of Draft of 2022-2024 Land Information Plan; Presentation on Recent PLSS Section Corner Location Change; Audience to Visitors; Confirm Next Meeting. Zoom meeting connection info: https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/97814734256?pwd=dWU0WVJubnVDRjROV00vaUZGb0JLQT09 ; Meeting ID: 978 1473 4256; Passcode: 235011
SW/R Committee meets at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 at The Vernon County Board Room at 400 Courthouse Square (Annex Building), Viroqua, WI 54665 or via Zoom https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/99930822475?pwd=SVZGL09BTlVEMzJDeW9KUjdjQTVIUT09; Meeting number: 999 3082 2475; Meeting Passcode: 600024. Agenda items include: Update from Brian Kent of S.E.H. on Prefeasibility Work Regarding the Landfill Expansion Investigation, Hauler Contracts, Deer Carcass Pricing, Committee Report, 2022 Department Budget, Review and Approve Vouchers, and Department Update.