County meetings

Vernon CountyThe County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Action may be taken on the following items. Administrator’s Report; Appoint Special Commission of Redistricting; Revision of County Board Rules: Public Safety Committee, Human Services Committee, Tourism and Economic Development Committee, Ag & Extension and Land Conservation Committee, Infrastructure Committee, and Administration Committee; Amendment to All-Terrain and Off-Road Utility Terrain Vehicle Routes; Vernon County Participation in the SMRT Bus Program; Property Sales: Sale of SS Property #1 and SS Property #2; Creation of Adult Protective Services Social Worker; Addition of Sheriff Patrol Deputy Positions (2); Wage Study Presentation; 2022 Pay Schedule: Non-Union Employees; Next Meeting Date; Adjournment.