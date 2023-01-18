County meetings

The County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 am on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and via Teams. Action may be taken on the following items. Approve minutes from prior meetings; Audience to visitors; Approve Administrator’s appointments to committees; Resolution to approve one or more Opioid Settlements; Resolution on an Advisory Referendum Question; Resolution to create a partnership with Vernon County Energy District on a grant application; Resolution to participate in a WAM contractor services award program; Resolution to approve an MOU between Vernon County, Lutheran Social Services, and Northpointe Development Corp; Resolution for a wage scale adjustment at Vernon Manor & Vernon Acres; Administrator’s Report; Memorials; Remonstrance; Reports of Standing or Special Committees; Any other unfinished business; Next Meeting Date; Agenda Items for Next Meeting; Adjournment.