County meetings

Highway Safety Committee meets on October 5th, 2022 at 1:30 pm at Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Conference room and via Zoom. Sheriff Spears- Report; Luke Yahn-

State Patrol; Chief Rick Niedfeldt- Viroqua Police; Phil Hewitt- Highway Dept; Brad Byom- DOT; Dan Kontos- DOT Safety Report; David Hartberg- VMH; Tom Burkhalter- School Issues; Brandon Larson- Emergency Management; - Dave Robinson- Media; confirm next meeting date.

Public Safety Committee meets on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office and via ZOOM Conference Call. Review minutes, Review and vote on invoices – Sheriff and Emergency Management, Sheriff’s Activity Report, Emergency Management Director’s Report, Multi Hazard Mitigation Plan – Discussion and Approval, Opioid Epidemic Abatement Funds – Discussion, Item Consideration for Next Meeting, Confirm Next Meeting Date, and Adjournment.

Conservation & Education Committee meets Thursday, October 13th at 10:45 am

Meeting ID: 847 1961 9407 Passcode: 190024 Phone: 1-312-626-6799 Review and Approve Minutes from previous Meeting, Review and Approve Land & Water Bills for Payment, Friends of Vernon County Parks Update, Parks Update, Approval of the Wildlife Damage Budget-Action Item, Crop Price Establishment-Action Item, 90% Harvest Date-Action Item, Mlsna Dam Removal RFP Approval-Action Item, Timber Sale Update, Review and Approve UW- Extension Bills for Payment, Regional Ag Educator Vacancy, Educator Reports-4-H and Foodwise.