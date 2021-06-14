Courtney Moser crowned Vernon County Fairest of the Fair, Jenna Harrington crowned Jr. Fairest

The Fairest of the Fair serves as the official hostess of the Vernon County Fair. The Fairest also represents the fair in the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs contest. Candidates must be residents of Vernon County or the majority of their fair activities take place in the county. They must be a resident of the state of Wisconsin for at least a year prior to entry, and they must be 18 years of age by Jan. 1, 2022 since the Fairest is required to travel.

Fairest farewell

Brianna Hall, the 2019-2020 Vernon County Fairest of the Fair, gave a review of her year.

Hall said that at the age of 21 she realized she wasn’t too old to enter the Fairest of the Fair contest. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to represent the Vernon County Fair.”

Hall said she will never forget all of the people she met and talked with during the fair and the hard work that goes into putting on the event.

“I wouldn’t have known about the behind-the-scenes work if I hadn’t been Fairest of the Fair,” she said. “I saw the hard work behind the scenes Thursday night when the storm shut down the fair…; within a few hours it was up and running again.”