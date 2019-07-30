The Vernon County Land and Water Conservation Department, along with Vernon County UW-Extension, will be hosting "Don't Farm Naked: Practical Cover Crop Field Day" on the Lee and Cheryl Johnson, S8371 Bishop Road, Ferryville, Tuesday, Aug. 20. Registration is at 10 a.m., followed by the program from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dr. Francisco Arriaga, UW soil scientist, will talk about managing soil compaction and cover crop considerations, and Dr. Carrie Laboski, UW soil scientist, will talk about nitrogen management consideration for profitability and water quality. Vernon County speakers include Ashley Olson, agricultural educator, speaking about fall forage options with cover crops and soybean gall midge, a new soybean pest, and Ben Wojahn, county conservationist, will be demonstrating cover crops in action with the rainfall simulator, and will be talking about cover crops with or without cost-share, and participants will have the opportunity to touch and feel the roller crimper.
Participants much register for the complimentary lunch by contacting Linda at the Vernon County Extension Office at 608-637-5276 or linda.morrison@wisc.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.