 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 cases up by 26 in Vernon County
0 comments

COVID-19 cases up by 26 in Vernon County

  • 0

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 there have been 641 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

  • Three males in their 20s who are recovering at home;
  • Two males in their 30s who are recovering at home;
  • Two males in their 40s who are recovering at home;
  • Five males in their 50s who are recovering at home;
  • Two males in their 60s who are recovering at home;
  • A female in her 20s who is recovering at home;
  • Three females in their 30s who are recovering at home;
  • Five females in their 40s who are recovering at home;
  • A female in her 60s who is recovering at home;
  • A female in her 70s who is recovering at home;
  • A female in her 80s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 492 are recovered, six are hospitalized, 140 are isolating at home and three deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News