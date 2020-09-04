 Skip to main content
COVID-19 community testing event to be held in Hillsboro Sept. 11
The Vernon County Health Department, in partnership with Emergency Management and the Wisconsin National Guard, will be holding a third community testing event in response to COVID-19.

The date and times have been confirmed for Friday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hillsboro Fireman’s Park in Hillsboro. It will be a drive-through event. Anyone who feels they need a COVID-19 test will be able to come. There will be 400 tests available. More information to come as it gets closer next week.

