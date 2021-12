With the expected weather today and freezing rain following, Vernon County Emergency Management has announced the cancellation of the COVID-19 community testing site today that was scheduled in Viroqua from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"For everyone’s safety we feel that this is the best move," Brandon Larson, director, said in a press release. "With that, the next COVID-19 community testing date in Viroqua will be Tuesday, Jan. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m."