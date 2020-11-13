COVID-19 message: Vernon County citizens, business owners -- mask up and protect each other

Dear Citizens and Business Owners of Vernon County,
This week, in Vernon County we have seen a significant jump in COVID-19 cases. We are writing to share with you our current status and impact that this may have on our community.
Of those tested for COVID-19 in Vernon County over the past week, 47% of the tests came back positive. Our average daily new cases of COVID-19 is over 20 people per day. Our health department staff are having increased difficulties contacting those affected in a timely fashion due to increased positive cases. We are seeing hospitalizations increase and more deaths as a result of COVID-19. Without mitigation, the increased number of cases will continue to lead to further spread of the disease.
Locally every municipality and every age range, without exception, continues to see increases in case rate. As we know, with increasing age comes increased risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death. The spread is being driven by people holding in-person family gatherings, weddings, and dinner parties with those they do not live with, as well as by time spent indoors at bars and restaurants. There is a desperate need to slow the spread, flatten the curve and protect our community and population.
We, as members of the community, are asking our towns to put in place an expectation of its citizens to step up and protect each other. We are asking that the towns ask all of the businesses to wear masks to protect their businesses from closing due to illness of their employees and to protect their customers.
For our community during this pandemic, we are at a crossroads. Having been lucky to avoid seeing these high case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths, we have been very fortunate. But, it is here and it is not holding back. It is a privilege to serve this community, but it will take more than just medical professionals to fight this fight, it will take all of our community. We are asking for your support in this effort.
Please, wear masks, socially distance, and stay home if you are not feeling well. It is vital.
Amy Kleiber, RN, BAN, Health Officer/Director Vernon County Health Department,
Justin Running, Vernon County Board Chair,
Brandon Larson, Vernon County Emergency Management Director
(Editor's note: This message to citizens and business owners sent by the Vernon County Health Department on Nov. 13 was also signed by 43 other Vernon County business owners, organizations and community members.)
