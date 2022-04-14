COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics planned at Viroqua library

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, 205 S. Rock Ave., will be the site for AMI mobile vaccine clinics in April and May.

The vaccine clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 18, April 25, May 2 and May 9. The following vaccines will be available: Pfizer 5-11 years (two-dose series); Pfizer 12 years and up (two-dose series and boosters); Moderna 18 years and up (two-dose series and boosters); and Johnson & Johnson 18 years and up (single dose and boosters).