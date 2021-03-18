COVID-19: Vernon County Emergency Operations Center reflects on one year of activation

"It was a big undertaking," stated Jerry Frank, who was tasked as the Planning and Logistics Sections deputy chief.

In late August, the EOC was moved to a Level 4 activation-virtual operations. This allowed staff to work from their offices so if someone were to get sick there was a better chance of not making everyone quarantine and take out a whole department. We have continued to be at Level 4 and it has streamlined some operations, as stakeholders can participate from wherever they are working from.

Vernon County Health Department staff and Vernon County Emergency Management staff have been committed to this emergency operation for the past year. We undoubtedly have faced many challenges this past year, but as we work out of this pandemic, our staff really are grateful to have accomplished the collaboration with community partners and a deeper appreciation of the work we all do within the community to keep our families safe. We are honored to continue to serve our community and partner with our peers to provide the most up-to-date information and services we can to our community members.