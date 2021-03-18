COVID-19: Vernon County Emergency Operations Center reflects on one year of activation

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it was something that Vernon County had trained for, but never dealt with. Life stood still. Emergency Management, Public Health, Human Services, along with other departments and external stakeholders, began meeting, organizing and coordinating what our response would be.
On March 13, 2020, a Public Health Emergency Declaration was signed in Vernon County in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 18, 2020, the County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was activated to a Level 3 activation for minimal staffing. EOC staff was able to collaborate and coordinate planning efforts from a central location and respond to questions and concerns from citizens with social distancing precautions in place.
“Disseminating information got to be tough with information changing almost daily but the commitment and dedication that the EOC staff had went above and beyond,” stated Brandon Larson, Director of Emergency Management, who was also tasked with the duty of Planning Section Chief.
The EOC has communicated and collaborated daily with both local and state officials since the start. From working with businesses after the shutdown, working with schools through the summer to develop plans on how they would return to school in September, and working with motels to develop memorandums of understanding for isolation facilities. Many of the goals and needs such as PPE, housing, food safety, masks, hand sanitizer, information regarding COVID-19, and community testing were provided by Public Health and the EOC.
"It was a big undertaking," stated Jerry Frank, who was tasked as the Planning and Logistics Sections deputy chief.
In late August, the EOC was moved to a Level 4 activation-virtual operations. This allowed staff to work from their offices so if someone were to get sick there was a better chance of not making everyone quarantine and take out a whole department. We have continued to be at Level 4 and it has streamlined some operations, as stakeholders can participate from wherever they are working from.
Vernon County Health Department staff and Vernon County Emergency Management staff have been committed to this emergency operation for the past year. We undoubtedly have faced many challenges this past year, but as we work out of this pandemic, our staff really are grateful to have accomplished the collaboration with community partners and a deeper appreciation of the work we all do within the community to keep our families safe. We are honored to continue to serve our community and partner with our peers to provide the most up-to-date information and services we can to our community members.
It is difficult to fully grasp the magnitude of this situation in words. It has impacted each and every member of our community in one way or another. Our hearts go out to those that have lost loved ones, have suffered with the illness or have cared for loved ones suffering from COVID-19.
“Moving forward into 2021, our hope is to return to our pre-COVID lives. Vaccines are offering a path back to what we once knew. It may be fair to say we have all been changed by this experience. I know that I personally hold more gratitude for the little things in life and try not to take those things for granted," stated Amy Kleiber, Health Officer and Incident Commander.
On behalf of the Vernon County Emergency Operations Center, we will continue to be here to support our community during COVID times and beyond.