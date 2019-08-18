The Crawford County Community Fund is currently accepting grant applications for its annual grant cycle.
Applications must be completed online and submitted online no later than 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. Mailed, emailed or faxed copies of applications and/or incomplete or late applications will not be considered. To access the application, go to www.cfsw.org, choose grants available from the grants drop-down menu and scroll to Crawford County Community Fund. Questions about the application software? CFSW grants manager Jackie Oomodt (Jackie@cfsw.org) is available to assist. Questions about past grant awards? Contact Crawford County Community Fund advisory board chair, Lori Bekkum (LBekkum@developmentplanning.net).
The Crawford County Community Fund seeks projects or programs that address current community needs with a focus on economic development. The mission of the Crawford County Community Fund is “to create stronger communities by matching generosity with economic needs.” Projects or programs provided by charitable non-profit organizations, municipalities or schools that serve the people within Crawford County and have a strong connection to fulfilling the Crawford County Community Fund mission are eligible for consideration. Requests from individuals are not eligible.
Lori Bekkum, chair of Crawford County Community Fund Advisory Board, has announced that the board expects to award approximately $8,000 during this grant cycle. Further, she has noted that the grant review committee is anxious to receive the 2019 grant applications and will look specifically to fund requests that address increased economic vitality and improve the quality of life in the county.
Current members of the Crawford County Community Fund Advisory Board are Chad Abram, Craig Anderson, Lori Bekkum, Pete Flesch, Jonathan French, Roni Gundlach, Michael Higgins, Jane Holzhauer, Jen Kapinus and Bob Van Hoesen.
The Crawford County Community Fund is a component of the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, Inc., a tax-exempt public charity. For more information about the granting process and about supporting the Fund, contact Lori Bekkum, advisory board chair. Donations are received online at www.cfsw.org or may be mailed to the Crawford County Community Fund, P.O. Box 13, Seneca, WI 54654-0013.
