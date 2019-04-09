Seven awards will be presented at the ninth annual Crawford County Leadership Awards program, organized by the advisory board to the Crawford County Community Fund. The event, honoring the awardees, will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Prairie du Chien at Crossing Rivers Health Center. It will begin with an hors d’oeuvres and dessert reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by the program at 7 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend and is asked to RSVP by Monday, April 15, to Lori Bekkum, Crawford County Community Fund Advisory Board chair at 608-412-0673 or LBekkum@developmentplanning.net.
Those persons, businesses and/or organizations being honored in their respective categories include:
• Business Development Award - to Driftless Brewing Company, Soldiers Grove and the leadership team of Scott Noe, Cynthia Olmstead, Chris Balistreri, and Michael Varnes-Epstein;
• Above and Beyond Awards (two) - to Ellen Brooks and to Brad Niemcek;
• Tourism Award - to the Village of Gays Mills Event Committee for their organization of Applefest;
• Leadership and Service Award – to Kathy Quamme;
• Educational Leadership Award – to Robert Ghormley; and
• Outstanding Youth Leader Award – to Grace Corlis (North Crawford).
Dr. Timothy Dale, associate professor and chair of the department of political science and public administration at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and a political analyst, is the featured speaker.
