The Crawford Stewardship Project will hosts it seventh annual Love the Land music and dance benefit at the Gays Mills Community Commerce Center, 16381 State Hwy. 131, Gays Mills, Saturday, Feb. 2, from 7-11 p.m.
The Medicine Brothers perform at 7 p.m., followed by The Freaks of Nature at 8:15 p.m.
The silent auction will be filled local artwork, pottery, artisan crafts, gift baskets and services. Driftless Brewing Company's local craft beer will be served on tap. There will also be coffee, snacks and other treats available for purchase. Bring your own drinking container and enter to win a $50 raffle prize. Recommended donation of $10 at the door is appreciated.
All proceeds will go toward furthering Crawford Stewardship Project's program of empowering local communities to move toward the goals of environmental justice, local control, and sustainable land use.
For more information, contact Eli Mandel at emandel@crawfordstewardship.org or 608-632-4213, and visit www.crawfordstewardship.org.
