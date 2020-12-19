Creativebug online classes begin Jan. 1 through Viroqua library

Winding Rivers Library System libraries, including the McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, are pleased to announce that free access to Creativebug will be available beginning Jan. 1, 2021. All you need is your library card and access to an internet-enabled device or computer to enjoy unlimited access to over 1,000 online art and craft classes, plus patterns, templates, and recipes.
Creativebug offers easy-to-follow video instructions from expert artists and crafters. Start when you can. Pause when you need a break. Resume when you’re ready. Classes never expire. Topics include art and design, sewing, quilting, knitting, crochet, food and home, jewelry, holiday and party, and classes for kids.
Other topics include:
- Book binding;
- Acrylic and watercolor painting;
- Manga drawing;
- Needle embroidery;
- Cake decorating;
- Canning and preserving;
- Paper crafts;
- And much more.
To get started, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org https://wrlsproxy.wrlsweb.org/login?url=https://www.creativebug.com/lib/wrls. You will be prompted to enter your library card number and then to create an account upon your first use. After creating an account, users will be able to log in and start creating.
Winding Rivers Library System consists of public libraries in Buffalo, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau, and Vernon counties and is headquartered in West Salem. To find your library, visit www.wrlsweb.org/find-my-library/.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!