City, county, town and village street and highway crews have been busy logging long hours and many miles to clear snow and salt roads.
In the city of Viroqua, the street crew plows 34 miles of street. Sarah Grainger, city engineer/public works director, said during peak times there are six employees plowing in plow trucks and one employee driving a pickup with a plow to clear alleys, parking lots and other areas that are more difficult for larger trucks to maneuver. “That’s full-on snowplowing,” she said.
In addition, there is a three-person salting and sanding crew.
Grainger said the city gets complaints from drivers who say that once they cross the city limits, there is a line where it is plowed on one side but not the other.
Grainger said Viroqua is the only city in Vernon County that is designated as a connecting highways – Hwy. 14 and Hwy. 56 – and it is a different level of service for highway speed (55 mph) than within the city limits.
She said Vernon County plows the highways within in the city or village limits in all other communities in Vernon County such as Westby. “The highways in the city of Viroqua are not plowed by the county.”
Grainger said the city reports to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation because of the connecting highways. She said the county has two shifts, and the city has one shift, with the entire department plowing snow.
The public works director said the city’s supply of salt is holding up. “We’re doing OK; we’re about where we’d want to be this time of year.”
She said the crew isn’t using quite as much salt this season because there is snow to plow with it. If there is freezing rain like there was over the weekend, more salt is used.
“On the main drag in most cases we use salt, and a mix of salt and sand is used on the side streets,” Grainger said.
Grainger said there has been overtime because the crew has had to work weekends. “They guys are over eight hours quite frequently with this weather.”
When there is a winter storm in the forecast, she said, the crew will work at night and not during the day to help offset overtime.
Grainger said her crew is “exhausted.” They have plowed, and then the next night the crew will haul snow. “They are hauling constantly.”
There have been times when Grainger has pulled the crew off the streets at night so they can get some rest. “There are a lot of hours for the guys – they are wearing down.”
Grainger said when the snow does start to melt “the city and everyone else downhill” hopes there won’t be any blockages in the catch basin.
Westby
In the city of Westby, the crew has been busy clearing 16.73 miles of street. During peak times, Public Works Director Ron Janzen said there are normally five people removing snow and ice.
Janzen said the city’s salt supply “is holding out good” but the sand/salt mix is going down.
“We use that (the sand/salt mix) at most times,” he said. Janzen added they use straight salt only when there is a lot of rain or ice.
Janzen’s crew is holding up well, he said. “There have been some really long days and nights. We are looking forward to spring.”
Janzen said the streets during this snowplowing season are getting narrow because of the amount of snow. “Other than that, it’s going as good as expected.”
Vernon County
The Vernon County Highway Department crew plows 285 miles of county trunk highway and 220 miles of state trunk highway.
Highway Commissioner Phil Hewitt said at peak times there are 22 plow trucks on the road and three graders. He said crews run 24 hours a day on Hwy. 14 and Hwy. 35, and there are three crew members on the night shift. “We do what it takes.”
During those peak times, Hewitt said, only the mechanics and dispatch are at the highway shop; “the rest are on the road.”
Hewitt said that as of Feb. 26, Vernon County’s salt supply is in good shape.
He said the snowstorms have been “tough” on the crew. “It’s hard, but it’s what we do. Everyone comes to work, shows up, and works hard.”
Hewitt reminds drivers to be safe on the roads and when they encounter snow removal crews.
“People need to drive safe, and work with us and not against us,” he said. “It’s winter in Wisconsin – drive accordingly. Be safe.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.