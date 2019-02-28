Ten Wisconsin dairy companies have been named recipients of Dairy Processor Grants through a Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) program intended to foster innovation, improve profitability and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s dairy processing facilities.
“Wisconsin dairy farmers produce some of the nation’s highest quality milk. Milk produced in our state is the key ingredient in making a number of award-winning, nutritious dairy products that are enjoyed around the country and throughout the world,” said DATCP Secretary Brad Pfaff. “In order to meet the growing demand for Wisconsin dairy products, these grants will assist dairy processors in becoming more innovative, efficient and adaptable in bringing our state’s dairy products to the consuming public.”
A total of $200,000 was available for the 2019 Dairy Processor Grants, with a maximum $50,000 allowed for each project. Grant recipients are required to provide a match of at least 20 percent of the grant amount. DATCP received 14 grant requests totaling about $350,000. Through a competitive review process, 10 dairy processors were selected to receive a total of $200,000.
Grant recipients include:
Cooperative Regions of Organic Producers Pools (CROPP-Organic Valley) – $28,569. A cooperative comprised of certified organic family farms, CROPP farmers produce dairy, eggs, soy, produce, meat and livestock feed under the Organic Valley and Organic Prairie labels. CROPP will use the grant funds to develop a high-protein, lower-fat cheese snack product to improve surplus milk utilization and profitability.
Westby Cooperative Creamery – $15,000. Owned by more than 200 farmers, Westby Cooperative Creamery has been producing cultured dairy food products and hard cheeses for over 115 years. Westby will use the funds for a pilot bulk yogurt dispensary project in schools, a project which has potential for other institutional buyers.
