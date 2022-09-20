Crystal Kinnunen joins VEDA Board of Directors

Crystal Kinnunen of Ferryville has recently joined the Vernon Economic Development Association, Inc. (VEDA) Board of Directors. Originally from Michigan, she worked for a Wausau, Wisconsin, dental practice for 15 years before transitioning into banking in Ashland, Wisconsin.

She has been in management with Associated Bank since 2013 and is currently bank manager at its Viroqua branch, where she is an advocate for individuals applying for foundation grants.

“I enjoy being a part of the community and helping to serve a greater purpose,” she said.

She considers herself “a business champion” and is excited about what VEDA is doing for the community. “VEDA cares and recognizes community needs, and it is the type of association I admire,” she said. “I am motivated and I think have the personality to be a voice for VEDA and contribute some of my banking knowledge as well as volunteer as needed.”

Kinnunen recently championed the final $15,000 needed to support installation of solar energy panels at the multi-tenant Food Enterprise Center, which is owned and managed by VEDA. The Food Enterprise Center, located at 1201 N. Main St. in Viroqua, is a food aggregation, storage, processing, and distribution center that helps businesses grow and expand.

“Associated Bank and VEDA share a common mission on sustainability and supporting small businesses to make our communities a better place,” she said. “This is a great opportunity for Associated to support food security in an area of the country known for organic food growth and production.”

Kinnunen has previously served in several other helping capacities, such as being Ashland’s chamber ambassador for three years, working on the Advisory Committee for Northlakes Community Clinic in Ashland, being a town clerk for six years for the town of Eileen, and volunteering at the Chequamegon Humane Association in Ashland.

We're pleased to welcome Crystal to our board of directors and look forward to working with her on projects throughout the region.