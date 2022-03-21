Dairy feed quality, feeding behavior workshops planned in Viroqua, River Falls

The University of Wisconsin-Madison – Division of Extension dairy educators in western Wisconsin invite you to join them to learn more about recent research on the interaction between forage quality and feeding behavior. Forage quality goes beyond intake and production, and also modulates feeding behavior patterns. This presentation will share recent research updates on this topic and connect forage, feedbunk management and animal response.

The featured speaker will be Dr. Luiz Ferraretto, UW-Madison and Extension Ruminant Nutritionist. Ferraretto’s research and extension interests are applied ruminant nutrition and management. His program is focused on understanding and improving starch and fiber utilization by dairy cows, corn silage and high-moisture corn quality and digestibility, the use of alternative by-products as feed ingredients, supplementation of feed additives to lactating cows, and the development of on-farm and laboratory techniques for forage and feed analysis.

Extension educators Ashley Olson and Ryan Sterry will lead a follow-up presentation on forage pricing as we approach the 2022 growing season.

The same workshop topics are being offered on two dates and locations in western Wisconsin. There is no charge to participate, but registration is required.

April 5, 10 a.m.-noon: Vernon County Extension Office, 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua. Contact the Extension Vernon County office at 608-637-5276 or ashley.olson@wisc.edu;

April 6, 10 a.m.-noon: Dairy Learning Center, UW-River Falls Mann Valley Farm, 129 S. Glover Road, River Falls. Contact the Extension St. Croix County office at 715-531-1930 or ryan.sterry@wisc.edu.

