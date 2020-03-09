Dairy reproductive strategies workshop planned in Westby

Optimizing fertility on dairy farms is necessary and challenging on today’s dairy farms. UW-Madison Division of Extension invites area dairy farmers and their veterinarians to learn about fertility improvement opportunities. The Dairy Reproduction Strategies workshop on April 2 at the Westby VFW, Westby, will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dr. Paul Fricke, UW-Madison Professor of Dairy Science, will discuss The high fertility cycle of today’s dairy cows.
County Extension educators will discuss aspects of Dr. Fricke’s presentation including:
• The dairy body condition of dairy cows and heifers and how it contributes to fertility;
• Breeding dairy to beef to enhance the dairy’s income from calves.
The cost of the workshop is $10 per person. Registration fees include all materials and lunch. Continuing education credits are also available for veterinarians and veterinary technicians. Registration with payment is due by March 30 or by contacting Vernon County Extension at 608-637-5276. Extension reserves the right to cancel the program due to low enrollment, refunding those who have preregistered; all other refunds to be determined by Extension.
For more information or to receive a brochure, contact Vernon County Extension at 608-637-5276.