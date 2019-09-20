Vernon Electric Cooperative purchased Sylvia Erickson's Registered Junior Champion Holstein ribbon at the Vernon County Fair, Saturday, Sept. 14. The ribbon was presented by Fairest of the Fair Brianna Hall, and Dairy Ambassadors Ty Harbaugh and Erin Torgerson.
Embroidery and More purchased Grace Fremstad's Registered Junior Champion Jersey ribbon at the Vernon County Fair, Saturday, Sept. 14. The ribbon was presented by Fairest of the Fair Brianna Hall, and Dairy Ambassadors Ty Harbaugh and Erin Torgerson.
Embroidery and More purchased Tessa Rumpee's Grade Grand Champion Jersey ribbon at the Vernon County Fair, Saturday, Sept. 14. The ribbon was presented by Fairest of the Fair Brianna Hall, and Dairy Ambassadors Ty Harbaugh and Erin Torgerson.
Edward Jones of Viroqua purchased Jayden Satona's Grade Grand Champion Holstein ribbon at the Vernon County Fair, Saturday, Sept. 14. The ribbon was presented by Fairest of the Fair Brianna Hall, and Dairy Ambassadors Ty Harbaugh and Erin Torgerson.
State Bank Financial purchased Joelan Satona's Grade Reserve Junior Champion Holstein ribbon at the Vernon County Fair, Saturday, Sept. 14. The ribbon was presented by Fairest of the Fair Brianna Hall, and Dairy Ambassadors Ty Harbaugh and Erin Torgerson.
Westby Cooperative Credit Union purchased Ty Harbaugh's Registered Reserve Grand Champion Holstein ribbon at the Vernon County Fair, Saturday, Sept 14. The ribbon was presented by Fairest of the Fair Brianna Hall and Dairy Ambassadors Erin Torgerson.
Loren Oldenburg purchased Trista Rumppe's Registered Reserve Grand Champion Guernsey ribbon at the Vernon County Fair, Saturday, Sept. 14. The ribbon was presented by Fairest of the Fair Brianna Hall, and Dairy Ambassadors Ty Harbaugh and Erin Torgerson.
Chaseburg Farmers Union Cooperative purchased Jared Satona's Grade Grand Champion Brown Swiss ribbon at the Vernon County Fair, Saturday, Sept. 14. The ribbon was presented by Fairest of the Fair Brianna Hall, and Dairy Ambassadors Ty Harbaugh and Erin Torgerson.
Asbury Grain purchased Emilie Brose's Registered Supreme Champion ribbon at the Vernon County Fair, Saturday, Sept. 14. The ribbon was presented by Fairest of the Fair Brianna Hall, and Dairy Ambassadors Ty Harbaugh and Erin Torgerson.
The 2019 Vernon County Fair Dairy Champion Ribbon Sale was held at the livestock arena, Saturday, Sept. 14.
Proceeds of this sale, after the 5 percent commission, is 50 percent to the exhibitor and 50 percent to the Dairy Youth Foundation to help with activities throughout the year. The buyers receive the champion ribbon case for display in their place of business. It is the option of the buyers to keep the case at the end of the year or give it back to the committee to reuse. The Dairy Champion Ribbon Committee includes Amy Hardy, Gail and Rob Klinkner, Gary Thompson, Rick Williams, John Harbaugh, Rob Anderson, Chelsea Daines, Steve Holte and Lisa Servais.
The 2019 Vernon County Fair Youth Livestock Auction was held prior to the dairy ribbon sale. Photos from the livestock auction will be in next week’s Vernon County Broadcaster.
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.