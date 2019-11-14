Dalton Hardy and Jordynn Bahr have been named Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for October.
Hardy’s senior-year classes at Viroqua High School include ag processing, family living, English, ag construction, YTY plant science, physical education and basic metals.
At school he is president of the Viroqua FFA. He also played football and is on the wrestling team. He was on the 2019 Homecoming court.
Hardy’s community activities include being a member of the Wisconsin and National Brow Swiss associations and helping the Viroqua FFA Alumni pack Hawk Packs. He is a former member of the Liberty Boosters 4-H Club.
His hobbies are hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and exhibiting his animals at the Vernon County Fair. He also raises turkeys for people to enjoy on Thanksgiving.
Harby’s future plans include becoming a heavy equipment operator and maybe owning a farm one day.
He is the son of Lloyd and Amy Hardy.
Bahr’s current classes include Accounting II, APES and family living in the morning, then team sports and English IV. Next semester she will also be taking Chemistry I, AP Calculus and YTY intro to stats.
Her school activities are serving as the Class of 2020 president and being a part of FFA and yearbook. She will be participating in track in the spring.
During the summer, Bahr would volunteer at a nursing home.She enjoys adventuring with friends, working out and watching Netflix.
After high school, Bahr will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for forensic accounting.
She is the daughter of Anna Johnson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.