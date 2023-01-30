 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dan 'Boone' Stalsberg retires as Viroqua's park and rec director

Honoring longtime service

Dan "Boone" Stalsberg (center) receives a plaque from Viroqua Mayor Justin Running (left) and City Administrator Nate Torre (right) for his years of service as the city's park and recreation director. Stalsberg retired Jan. 3.

 Angie Cina

After 28 ½ years of service with the city of Viroqua, Dan “Boone” Stalsberg has retired as the park and recreation director.

Stalsberg, whose last day on the job was Jan. 3, was honored at an open house on the Viroqua Park Bowl Complex, Friday afternoon.

Stalsberg highlighted projects at the Viroqua Park Bowl Complex, Eckhart Park, the skateboard park and playgrounds throughout the city, among others.

He acknowledged many individuals and businesses who helped with projects over the years.

Stalsberg said he’s been hanging out and going fishing since his final day as park and recreation director. He said he will find another job.

Winter weather is here and it's important to hit hiking trails and walking paths safely.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

