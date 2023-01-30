Dan 'Boone' Stalsberg retires as Viroqua's park and rec director

After 28 ½ years of service with the city of Viroqua, Dan “Boone” Stalsberg has retired as the park and recreation director.

Stalsberg, whose last day on the job was Jan. 3, was honored at an open house on the Viroqua Park Bowl Complex, Friday afternoon.

Stalsberg highlighted projects at the Viroqua Park Bowl Complex, Eckhart Park, the skateboard park and playgrounds throughout the city, among others.

He acknowledged many individuals and businesses who helped with projects over the years.

Stalsberg said he’s been hanging out and going fishing since his final day as park and recreation director. He said he will find another job.