Dan Sebranek & Friends to present tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Dan Sebranek & Friends will present The Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Show at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center, 206 West Ave. S., Westby, Saturday, April 2, at 7 p.m.

Dan Sebranek & Mary, Hans Mayer, Moriah Cody, Larry Dalton, Joe Hauser and Terry Nirva are musicians that will perform a tribute representing the songs of some of their favorite singer-songwriters, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. They were one of the most successful, influential and political rock bands in America.

This tribute began at the Riverside Park Moontunes event entitled Woodstock. Since then the band has enjoyed various tribute shows throughout the area. Tickets are $15 at the door.

