DATCP announces details for Wisconsin Farm Support Program

Under the direction of Gov. Evers, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) will provide another round of Farm Support Program direct aid payments to Wisconsin farmers who have experienced economic losses due to COVID-19.

“Our farmers were some of the hardest-hit by the pandemic, but despite facing unprecedented challenges, they never stopped working to ensure grocery stores were stocked and folks had food on their tables,” said Evers. “I’m glad to be providing another $50 million in direct payments to Wisconsin farmers so we can keep working to make sure our farmers, their families, and our rural communities bounce back from this pandemic.”

Beginning on Nov. 1, DOR will send a letter to pre-qualified applicants. In the letter, farmers will obtain information about the program and a Letter ID, which is required to complete the application. These letters will be sent to farmers with at least $10,000 but less than $5 million in gross income.

“Last year, during the height of the pandemic, Governor Evers, DOR and DATCP worked to distribute $50 million in direct aid payments to about 15,000 farmers who applied for the Farm Support Program,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “As the state continues to bounce back, the Governor is once again investing in our farmers and agricultural economy through direct aid payments.”

Eligible farmers should apply online through the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) at revenue.wi.gov. The application link will be live at 8 a.m. on Nov. 8 and will close at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 29. Farmers who did not receive a letter and believe they qualify, or farmers who cannot apply online may request assistance by calling 608-266-2772. Spanish- and Hmong-speaking farmers should call DOR at 608-266-2772 for assistance.

"We understand farmers need continued support as they have worked so hard throughout the pandemic to keep producing and distributing their products to people who need them,” said DOR Secretary Peter Barca. “Our staff are ready to assist with the administration of this next round of funding."

Despite the challenges that COVID-19 has presented to the agriculture industry, Governor Evers has continued to make critical investments in farmers, agribusinesses, food processors, and those across the supply chain. These investments range from utilizing federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars to address challenges in the food supply chain to investments made in agriculture and rural prosperity in the 2021-2023 biennial budget earlier this summer.

