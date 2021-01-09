DATCP launches virtual support groups for farmers, farm couples

In a continued effort to help Wisconsin farmers access mental health resources, the Wisconsin Farm Center at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is launching a series of virtual farmer support groups.

The support groups are scheduled to begin in February. “These groups are designed to bring farmers and farm couples together so they can share ideas, provide encouragement, and support each other through challenging times,” said Jayne Krull, director of DATCP’s Ag Resource and Promotion Bureau, which houses the Farm Center.

Support groups will be offered at different dates and times to accommodate farmers’ schedules:

8 p.m., fourth Monday of every month;

1 p.m., first Tuesday of every month;

8 p.m., third Thursday of every month (for farm couples).

The support groups are open to farmers and their spouses at no cost. Participants can be located anywhere in Wisconsin and must register in advance. Each session will be 60-90 minutes long and will be held on Zoom. Sessions will be limited to 20 attendees per session, with a couple counting as one attendee.