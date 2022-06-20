DATCP lifts state order prohibiting poultry at live events

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announces that the statewide order prohibiting movement of poultry to all live events has been lifted. The order had been in effect since May to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Wisconsin.

While poultry is now permitted at live events, DATCP continues to encourage strong biosecurity practices including cleaning and disinfecting, restricting access by visitors and wild birds, and keeping separate shoes and clothes to wear around flocks. Since March, 22 domestic flocks in 14 Wisconsin counties have been confirmed with the virus, and states continue to identify new infections at backyard and commercial farms.

Poultry owners should continue monitoring their birds for increased mortality or signs of illness. Reports can be submitted to DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends).

DATCP also reminds poultry owners to register their premises. State law requires that all livestock owners register where their animals are kept, and registration helps animal health officials communicate with flock owners during disease outbreaks.

Additional resources

• Fact sheets and updates on HPAI in Wisconsin: https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/HPAIWisconsin.aspx

• Poultry biosecurity guidelines: https://datcp.wi.gov/Documents/AIPoultryBiosecurityGuidelines.pdf

• HPAI in Wisconsin FAQs: https://datcp.wi.gov/Documents2/HPAI2022FAQ.pdf

• USDA Defend the Flock program: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/defend-the-flock-program

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0