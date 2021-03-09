DATCP presents 2021 gypsy moth treatment plans

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has published the 2021 gypsy moth treatment plan virtually, with an online video presentation, interactive maps, and factsheets located at gmaerialspray.wi.gov.

The gypsy moth is a non-native insect with a destructive appetite for hundreds of species of trees and shrubs. Treatment efforts help limit the spread of this pest that is established in the eastern two-thirds of the state. “This invasive pest is a serious threat to our forests and urban trees. It has the potential to negatively impact Wisconsin’s timber, paper, nursery, and tourism industries,” said Christopher Foelker, coordinator of DATCP’s Gypsy Moth Program.

Beginning in May and continuing through July, low-flying planes will spray select areas in western Wisconsin to treat outlier populations of gypsy moth. A total of about 94,579 acres at 45 sites in 14 counties are scheduled for treatment.

The following counties are scheduled to receive aerial treatments: Barron, Chippewa, Crawford, Douglas, Dunn, Grant, Green, Iowa, La Crosse, Lafayette, Rusk, Trempealeau, Vernon, and Washburn.