DATCP sees rise in unemployment insurance scam reports

MADISON – If you receive a text message regarding unemployment insurance, be cautious about clicking on any links. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has received reports of a phishing text where imposters pretend to be from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) or a similar agency.

These alarming texts claim that there is a problem with your account and that your benefits will be discontinued if you do not click on the link to update your account ID and password. However, they are imposters trying to get your personally identifiable information to steal your identity and your money. Delete these texts, and do not click on any links.

How to tell if a text message from DWD is official:

• Official text messages from DWD link to my.unemployment.wisconsin.gov

• DWD does not send text messages to claimants to notify them that their profile or claim will be deactivated.

• DWD does not send group text messages.

• Any official text messages from DWD notify the claimant to log on to their Claimant Portal at my.unemployment.wisconsin.gov to view any messages securely.