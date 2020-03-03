DATCP to present gypsy moth treatment plan at open house meeting in Viroqua

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will present this year’s gypsy moth treatment plan at several open house meetings March 16-19. The gypsy moth is a non-native insect with a destructive appetite for hundreds of species of trees and shrubs. Treatment efforts help limit the spread of this pest that is established in the eastern two-thirds of the state.
“The gypsy moth is a serious threat to our forests and urban trees. It has the potential to negatively impact Wisconsin’s timber, paper, nursery, and tourism industries,” said Christopher Foelker, coordinator of DATCP’s Gypsy Moth Program.
Beginning in May and continuing through July, low-flying planes will spray select areas in western Wisconsin to treat for the gypsy moth. A total of about 145,625 acres at 58 sites in 18 counties are scheduled for treatment.
Open houses will take place in the following counties:
- Green County: Monday, March 16, 5–7 p.m.; Monroe Public Library, 925 16th Ave, Monroe;
- Vernon County: Tuesday, March 17, noon–2 p.m.; McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave, Viroqua;
- Dunn County: Wednesday, March 18, 4–6 p.m.; Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie;
- Washburn County: Thursday, March 19, 2:30–4 p.m.; DNR Service Center, 810 W. Maple St., Spooner.
The following counties are scheduled to receive aerial treatments: Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Crawford, Douglas, Dunn, Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Polk, Richland, Rusk, Sawyer, Trempealeau, Vernon and Washburn.
Gypsy moth program staff will have available information regarding treatment plans at these sessions. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with staff, learn more about gypsy moth, and view maps of treatment areas.
For more information visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/GMAerialSpray.aspx or https://gypsymoth.wi.gov/.