 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DATCP to survey for spongy moth in 47 counties

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will be setting more than 10,000 traps for spongy moth, formerly known as gypsy moth, in 47 counties from mid-May through early June. DATCP requests that property owners allow trappers access to place traps and not disturb the traps once in place.

“The data we gather from these traps provide an estimate of the state’s spongy moth population and is used to plan for next year’s spray treatment,” said Michael Falk, DATCP Spongy Moth Program Manager. “It also helps DATCP nursery and Christmas tree inspectors check trees for spongy moth egg masses in the fall.”

Traps are small green boxes tied to tree branches. The trap contains the scent of a female spongy moth that is undetectable to other insects and is used to attract and catch adult male spongy moths.

Trappers will monitor traps until male moths stop flying and the traps are removed in August. Trappers wear fluorescent vests and carry identification cards. Each trap is labeled with a phone number that property owners can call if they have questions or decide they want it removed.

People are also reading…

For more information on spongy moth trapping:

• Visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/SMSurvey.aspx

• Call the hotline toll-free at 800-642-MOTH.

• Email questions to spongymoth@wisconsin.gov.

• Follow DATCP on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News