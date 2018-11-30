Dave’s Pizza and Dave’s Pub in Viroqua opened their doors for the last time on Friday, Nov. 16. They celebrated the final day of operation with a performance by the Medicine Brothers. According to a post on Dave’s Pizza’s Facebook page, “Thanks for making our last week so great! So many of you have been so kind to us and we are thankful.” In an earlier post signed by Dave and Carrie, “Some exciting new things are to come, and we thank you for the opportunity you have given us to serve you!” The property is for sale through New Directions Real Estate.

Vernon County Broadcaster reporter

