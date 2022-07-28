Dave’s Pizza now mobile

Dave’s Pizza is back! The popular pizza, previously available at Dave’s Pizza/Dave’s Pub for eight years in downtown Viroqua, is now sold out of a mobile food truck at numerous locations in the area. Owner Dave Goss says selling from the food truck allows for more flexibility in what venues he can serve and to be able to reach other new markets.

Building on his previous reputation, Goss uses his same recipe so customers enjoy “the Dave’s Pizza that I remember.” As he put it, “Same pizza, new venues, more convenient.”

Truly a family business involving only Dave, his dad, and his wife and kids, Dave’s Pizza offers breadsticks, cheese breadsticks and pizza by the slice. “By the slice is more personal than whole big pizzas,” said Goss. Various pizza flavors now available are pepperoni, sausage, cheese, sausage with pepperoni, sausage with mushrooms, and a veggie option, spinach with mushrooms.

The Goss family prepares the ingredients and makes the pizza dough in a commercial kitchen at the Vernon Economic Development Association’s Food Enterprise Center at 1201 N. Main St. in Viroqua. They make their own dough from scratch and shred and blend their cheese from scratch as well.

As of this writing, you can find Dave’s Pizza food truck at the following locations:

• Tuesday lunches and dinners at Westby Co-op Creamery Cheese Store in Westby;

• Wednesday lunches and dinners at Vesbach Oil in Viroqua;

• Third Thursday of each month dinner at Second Nature at Reads Creek in Readstown;

• Friday afternoons at Driftless Brewing in Soldiers Grove;

• Occasional lunches at Westby Co-op Credit Union in Viroqua or Westby;

• Occasional Sunday lunches at Vernon Vineyards in rural Viroqua;

• Occasionally for ball games at the Park Bowl in Viroqua;

• At special events such as Wild West Days and the county fair.

Dave’s Pizza is available for community events, family reunions, birthday parties, graduations, fundraisers, company picnics, and other gatherings. To book an event or venue, call Dave at 608-606-3356 or email him at davegoss72@gmail.com. Watch for updates on their Facebook page, too!

This is just one of the 19 businesses that are making products from their tenant space at the Food Enterprise Center. For more information on this and other local businesses that VEDA is helping to grow, see our website at https://www.veda-wi.org.