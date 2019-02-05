Dave’s Pub reopened Jan. 25 in its same location, 113 S Main St., Viroqua. The bar and grill is operating in just two of the storefronts, with a plan to lease the third storefront, which was the old club space.
“The initial plan was to restructure and rebrand, revamp things,” Dave Goss, owner of Dave’s Pub, said. “We attempted to sell the business, but do not plan to anymore.”
Goss co-owns the pub with his wife, Carrie. Dave’s Pizza originally opened in 2011, and added the Sweet Shop to the business in 2012. The Sweet Shop will no longer be open.
Some of the restructuring was combining the bar and dining rooms, as well as simplifying the menu.
“(The) menu we went back to the basics, we’ve taken the best two things, great pizza and selling cold beer,” Goss said. “We are just going to keep it simple and just do what we’re good at. We want to be known as a great pizza place.”
Goss said, the menu will also feature a burger selection beginning Friday.
“We offer pizza, calzones, some sandwiches, different appetizers, and chicken wings,” Goss said. “Keep it simple is the motto.”
Dave’s Pub is open six days a week and is closed on Tuesday. The winter hours feature a buffet of pizza and breadsticks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the regular menu served until 8 p.m. The regular menu will be served until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and until 6 p.m. on Sunday. Wednesday and Sunday feature 65 cent wings. Pizza delivery is no longer offered, however, carry-outs are available.
“Depending on the crowd we might have different hours in the summer,” Goss said.
For more information, call 608-634-4000, or visit their Facebook page, Dave’s Pub.
