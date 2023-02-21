The March 2023 Conservation on Tap presentation hosted by Valley Stewardship Network will take place at 7 pm, March 7, at The Historic Fortney, 100 N. Main St., Viroqua. Conservation on Tap is a free presentation series by experts on various aspects of Driftless area ecology and conservation. The goal of the series is to increase knowledge, connection to, and awareness of current conservation efforts and research.

The title of the presentation by David Bruce of the Savanna Institute is "Agroforestry and Perennial Cropping Systems: Catalyzing Widespread Adoption through Demonstration, Research, and Education."

The Savanna Institute is a nonprofit based in the upper Midwest that promotes agroforestry and perennial cropping systems as a key solution for mitigating climate change. Through research, demonstration, and education, they work to create a community of practice and help farmers and landowners learn about and adopt the practices into their current farming practices. With the USDA's new Climate Smart program, they have several exciting new projects in the works. And you'll be especially interested to hear about what they are doing here in Vernon County, as well as their cluster of demonstration farms in the Spring Green area.

Bruce is the director of Agroforestry Adoption at the Savanna Institute. He finished his undergraduate degree at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington, and returned to the Midwest to launch and co-operate a CSA farm in the Rush Creek Valley on the border of Vernon and Crawford counties. He took a sabbatical from farming to gain a master's in Conservation Biology at UW-Madison. He went on to work for CROPP Cooperative/Organic Valley leading the non-dairy programs for 15 years. His role at the Savanna Institute focuses on teams helping farmers and landowners learn about and adopt agroforestry practices and the demonstration farms operated by the Savanna Institute to help educate and inspire people, including the cluster in the Spring Green area.

If you would have any questions, please email VSN at info@valleystewardshipnetwork.org or call 608-637-3615.

The Noble Rind next door will be open that night until 7 p.m. for dinner.